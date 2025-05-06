President Trump calls for the release of Tina Peters in a Truth Social post

COLORADO — President Donald Trump is calling for the release of a former Mesa County Clerk who was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Tina Peters was convicted by a jury in August of 2024, of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonations, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with secretary of state.

On Monday, President Trump made various claims against Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser for allegedly ignoring violent crime while prosecuting Peters. You can read his comments below.

News5 has reached out to the attorney general's office for a response to the claims and is awaiting a response.

President Trump's comments came the same day that, according to our news partner, The Gazette, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak informed Peters about an issue regarding her petition for release while she appeals her 2024 conviction.

While noting that Peters' petition was not currently acceptable as is Judge Varholak, did turn down a request from Colorado to discard a Justice Department statement of interest on the case, citing, whether he, as a magistrate judge who is neither nominated by the president nor confirmed by the U.S. Senate, even had the authority to strike the government's filing.

Peters has 30 days to respond to Varholak's order.

