Potential Iranian retaliation after U.S. airstrike sparks concern among Coloradans

DENVER — President Donald Trump said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were "totally obliterated" after the U.S. struck three of the country's nuclear sites on Saturday.

The airstrike is raising concerns about a potential response from Iran and subsequent safety here in the United States.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a post on X that he had met with his public safety team. He urged them to "remain vigilant against all threats to Coloradans and the state’s infrastructure and military assets."

I met with my public safety team this evening and directed that they coordinate with state, local and federal partners and remain vigilant against all threats to Coloradans and the state’s infrastructure and military assets. The state is actively monitoring for any unusual or… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 22, 2025

The Scripps News Group learned the governor was briefed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on a bulletin issued by the National Terrorism Advisory System regarding a heightened threat environment following the strikes.

Iain Boyd, director of the Center for National Security Initiatives at CU Boulder, said Colorado’s robust system of military activities is the reason local and federal agencies are on alert.

“Some of those may have supported those strikes yesterday, although that's maybe not clear,” said Boyd. “Iran's a sophisticated country with strong military capabilities of its own. So, probably, there's a low likelihood of an attack in the U.S. from Iran. But if they have people already in place here, then, of course, then that escalates that possibility.”

A governor's spokesperson says the state has not been made aware of any Colorado-specific threats at this time.

“I think there's no downside to elevating the level of vigilance, as long as people don't get overly worried about it, right? I think it's just a sensible approach to be looking out for problems and no more than that,” said Boyd.

The Denver Police Department said it has been providing extra patrols around synagogues and other location in the Jewish community "for the past several years, especially around the holidays. These will continue to happen."

Part of staying vigilant, Boyd added, is reporting anything suspicious to local law enforcement or the FBI.

DHS says you should report suspicious behavior and threats of violence, including online threats, to local law enforcement, FBI field offices, or your local Fusion Center. Call 911 in case of emergency.