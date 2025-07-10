Over a dozen Colorado County Sheriffs call for action from Polis about the strain on county jails

COLORADO (KOAA) — On Thursday, El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal and 16 other county sheriffs across Colorado, have issued a letter to Governor Jared Polis about the strain on county jails.

The letter calls for urgent action to resolve the Colorado Department of Corrections' (DOC) inmate transfer backlog and "the inadequate state reimbursement for housing state inmates in county jails."

Sheriff Roybal and the other sheriffs warn that prolonged delays in inmate transfers

from county jails to DOC custody are creating a statewide public safety crisis.

“County jails were never designed—or funded—to house state inmates for extended periods."



“Yet we’re being forced to expand capacity and stretch already limited staff to accommodate inmates who should be in state custody. This isn’t just unsustainable—it’s unfair to local taxpayers.” Letter from Colorado Sheriffs

According to the letter, the state currently reimburses county jails $77.16 per inmate, which is more than $60 short of the actual cost of housing inmates.

They say that this is damaging smaller, rural communities that have smaller budgets and fewer resources.

The letter calls for Governor Polis to take the following actions:



Expedite the reduction of the DOC transfer backlog through emergency bed capacity or contracted facilities.

Adjust the reimbursement rate to reflect true county costs.

Invest in mental health treatment capacity to address court-ordered evaluations and transfers.

Convene a meeting with Colorado sheriffs to collaboratively identify solutions.

News5 has reached out to Governor Polis' office for a response, but has not received a reply at the time of publishing.

The letter can be read in its entirety below:



