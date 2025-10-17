'No Kings 2.0' rallies planned across the nation Saturday, including Colorado, what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA). — Indivisible Colorado Springs will host "No Kings 2.0" at America the Beautiful Park on Saturday, October 18.

The event is part of a nationwide movement declaring "we don't do kings." Organizers of the grassroots political group say the rally will feature community organizations, workshops, and voter registration.

Organizers plan a downtown march after the initial gathering at the park.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and includes a kid zone and ASL interpreters. The rally aims to lead into future community organizing efforts throughout El Paso County, according to organizers.

The group previously held a "No Kings" protest in Colorado Springs in June. You can watch our previous coverage from that rally in the video player below.

Colorado Springs is not the only place where people will gather to participate. Rallies are planned up and down the Front Range, according to the No Kings website.

Pueblo will also be hosting a rally planned to start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 1 p.m. outside the Pueblo County Courthouse.

News5 will be in attendance at both rallies. If you attend one and would like to share your images or video with us, send it to news@koaa.com with written permission for us to air it.

