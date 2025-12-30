New restrictions, penalties for Colorado gun show vendors and organizers takes effect Jan. 1

DENVER — Come January 1, new Colorado gun show restrictions take effect, adding mandatory insurance, surveillance requirements, age limits, and steep penalties for violations, aiming to increase safety.

"What this iteration of the gun show law does is requires gun shows to have liability insurance, to implement a security plan, prohibit those under 21 from entering the gun show without a parent or guardian—with exceptions for military and law enforcement," said State Rep. Sean Camacho (D), one of the prime sponsors of HB25-1238. "[It also] verifies that firearm sales adhere to the three day waiting period and then post certain notices at the gun show, around different locations, for safety."

The new law also requires more cameras, including in the parking lot of the events.

"That was one of the biggest concerns and increases in security, is making sure that these events have camera coverage," said Camacho.

There are new steep penalties for violations.

"It could be a class 2 misdemeanor. On repeated offense, it could be a class 1 misdemeanor, and you could lose your potential to host a gun show for five years in Colorado," said Camacho.

There aren't just new rules for show organizers. Vendors will face new restrictions in the new year.

"I have a lot of customers who like to present their product at gun shows," said Wayne Price, owner of The Gun Room.

He said it's pretty common to see an average person who wants to sell their guns at a gun show as a vendor.

"If you want to sell a gun, you can't put it on Facebook, you can't put it on Craigslist," said Price. "So [a gun show] is an opportunity for people."

The new law makes it so someone can only sell guns at a gun show if they:

- have a federal firearms license

- have a state firearms dealer permit

- or have completed a gun show certification

"You basically have to have a business for that to happen. So it's going to, unfortunately, push people, potentially, to the parking lot to make their deals, because [the law is] not going to give them a place to do it," said Price.

He said he understands that some of the restrictions are an effort to increase safety, but is concerned about the potential unintended consequences to the average responsible gun owner.

"They're taking away the ability to show their guns. It seems unfair, and I don't really see how it is adding to safety," he said.

He notes that consignment or purchases from a local gun store are an option for people who want to sell their guns.

Sponsors say the central purpose of the bill is increased safety at gun shows.

"There are a lot of responsible gun show operators in the State that are following the law. This bill is not about those who are following the law. It's about those who are not," said Camacho.

The new law does not apply to a "gun collectors show," which includes only curios, relics, or antique firearms, not any other type of gun.

"Gun shows are legal in Colorado, and this bill simply makes sure they operate with clear, common-sense rules that put public safety first. No parent should have to worry that loopholes or lack of oversight could put a dangerous weapon into the wrong hands," State Rep. Junie Joseph (D) said in a statement as the other prime sponsor of the bill. "HB25-1238 strengthens basic safeguards at gun shows by requiring security planning, background checks, and compliance with existing law. It does not ban gun shows or lawful firearm sales. What it does do is close gaps that bad actors have exploited—gaps that put families, neighbors, and children at risk."