New Colorado law establishes Black history education standards in public schools

AURORA, Colo. — When it comes to learning history, art is one of the most powerful teachers.

“I think that it brings awareness,” said Rob Hill.

As a contemporary artist, Hill knows the power of art better than most.

"Well, my work speaks about unity and diversity in community,” he told Scripps News Denver.

KMGH-TV Community members joined Rob Hill, a contemporary visual artist, to paint the old guard shack at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora as part of a celebration of Juneteenth.

As the nation marked Juneteenth, Scripps News Denver found Hill hard at work painting the old guard shack at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

“The message today is celebrating Juneteenth and everything that comes with that,” Hill said.

Juneteenth commemorates the day the last group of enslaved African Americans learned they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Joi Haight, who brought her kids to join Hill in painting the shack, learned about Juneteenth at home.

"Juneteenth is one of those holidays that wasn't official when I was growing up,” said Haight. “I learned it mostly from my family, my mom.”

Katherine Streker, who also brought her kids to paint with Hill, said she only became familiar with Juneteenth a few years ago.

“My children actually knew about it before I did,” said Streker.

KMGH-TV Community members paint the old guard shack at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora as part of a Juneteenth community activity.

More Americans have become familiar with Juneteenth, thanks to it becoming a federal holiday. However, there are still many parts of Black American history never taught in the classroom.

To address that, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 25-1149 into law earlier this month to establish comprehensive statewide Black history education standards for K-12 public schools.

“Black history is American history, and without a comprehensive Black history curriculum in our public schools, students aren’t receiving the full scope of achievements and contributions of Black Americans,” said State Rep. Regina English, who sponsored the bill in the Colorado House of Representatives. “We can help our students achieve a well-rounded education by developing and standardizing a comprehensive Black history curriculum in Colorado’s public schools. From politics to engineering, Black Americans’ contributions to society are vast. Our law helps ensure that students learn about the influential Black leaders who changed the course of history and our nation.”

The law requires the Colorado State Board of Education to adopt standards on Black American history. It also creates an advisory committee to help develop the standards.

“Here in Colorado, we understand the importance of teaching a full, honest history – one that recognizes the achievements, contributions, and experiences of Black Americans,” said State Sen. Tony Exum, who sponsored the bill in the Colorado Senate. “Implementing a standardized Black history curriculum in our public schools ensures that students of all races and backgrounds receive a more complete education that prepares them to be informed, engaged citizens and honors the extensive contributions of Black Americans in shaping our state and nation.”

KMGH-TV Community members paint the old guard shack at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora as part of a Juneteenth community activity.

Streker thinks the new law will have a positive impact on Coloradans.

"I think that's amazing,” she said. "I'm just grateful to live in Denver and in Colorado, where we are allowed and encouraged to teach the truth."

