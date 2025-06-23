Here's what Colorado leaders said about the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites

DENVER — The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, directly joining Israel ’s war aimed at decapitating the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

Colorado leaders on both sides of the aisle shared their reaction in the hours that followed. Here's what they had to say:

Gov. Jared Polis

Polis said in a post on X that he had met with his public safety team and urged them to "remain vigilant against all threats to Coloradans and the state’s infrastructure and military assets."

I met with my public safety team this evening and directed that they coordinate with state, local and federal partners and remain vigilant against all threats to Coloradans and the state’s infrastructure and military assets. The state is actively monitoring for any unusual or… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 22, 2025

Rep. Gabe Evans

Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, said in a post on X that he was "glad to see [the U.S.] take action."

I’m glad to see @POTUS take action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



As a veteran of a Global War on Terror, I know we achieve peace through strength. Prayers and thanks to our brave men and women who carried out this necessary operation. — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) June 22, 2025

Rep. Diana DeGette

DeGette, a Democrat, released a statement to the media deeming the strike "unconstitutional":

“Donald Trump’s unauthorized strike against Iran is an act of war that requires Congressional approval. He did not come to Congress to explain his reasons for bombing a sovereign nation and to seek authorization for these strikes. These reckless actions are going to put the lives of American servicemembers and American citizens at risk.





“Additionally, these unconstitutional strikes threaten to expand conflict and further destabilize an already vulnerable region. The United States must now put its full diplomatic strength behind finding a peaceful resolution to this conflict. I am cosponsoring the war powers resolution in the House, and the administration must brief Congress as soon as possible.”

Rep. Jeff Hurd

Hurd, a Republican representing Colorado's western slope, said he "fully supports actions taken to prevent an evil regime from being able to harm us, Israel, and our other allies."

Iran cannot be allowed to possess nuclear capabilities. We must always stand up for the safety and security of the U.S. and its allies. I fully support actions taken to prevent an evil regime from being able to harm us, Israel, and our other allies. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Jeff Hurd (@RepJeffHurd) June 22, 2025

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert, a Republican representing eastern Colorado, reposted a social media post by Trump containing just an image of an American flag. It was one of several posts the president shared in the wake of the announcement of the strike on Iran.

Rep. Jason Crow

Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, echoed other Democrats, stating President Trump exceeded his authority.

I'm seeking more information about the strikes against Iran, but here's what we do know:



1. Trump broke a promise to prevent America from entering new conflicts.



2. Trump has, once again, exceeded his authority.



3. Congress must act now & reclaim constitutional power over… https://t.co/NitGI4yQYf — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) June 22, 2025

Colo. Rep. Yara Zokaie

Larimer County Democrat, Colo. Rep. Yara Zokaie, is an Iranian-American an posted the following statement on Instagram:

"I am heartbroken and infuriated by Trump's decision to bomb Iran and drag the US back into endless war in the Middle East. As a first generation Iranian American, I have friends and family in Tehran who are terrified because they cannot simply "evacuate". Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his blatant disregard for civilian life and for the Constitution. I call on Congress to pass the bipartisan war powers resolution and stop this unconstitutional act of war. I continue to keep Iranians everywhere in my thoughts."

Colorado State Patrol

CSP said in a brief statement to Denver7: "We are monitoring the events occurring in Iran and remain committed to the safety of Colorado."

