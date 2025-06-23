Group gathers at Colorado's Capitol to protest U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

DENVER — On Sunday, a group gathered outside the Colorado's Capitol to protest the U.S. airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

The event was organized by the Denver branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which called the demonstration an emergency protest.

"We're fighting for the liberation of working class and oppressed people here in the United States and across the world," a PSL organizer, Katie Leonard, said. "The people that fight in these wars have nothing to win in these wars. These are wars fought on behalf of the interests of the ultra-wealthy."

Jacob Curtis Katie Leonard, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, speaks to the crowd during the protest.

Leonard led the crowd in different chants from the bed of a truck outside the Capitol, at some point yelling, "the people of the United States do not want another war. We want peace."

The protesters at the rally who spoke with Denver7 explained their reasoning for attending.

"As a therapist, I think the best way that we can support veterans is by not traumatizing them in the first place," Heather Castle said. "I just hate the fact that there could be young people going off to fight another proxy war in the Middle East when the people of my generation came back knowing that Iraq didn't have weapons of mass destruction like we were told."

"I'm out here to say that I don't support bombing other countries with U.S. tax dollars," Amanda Castle said. "I don't support this, and I want to be around other people that don't support this."

"I am here to not only support citizens of this country, but other countries that we continue to exploit," William Osius said. "Frustrated, for sure. Showing up today — action is the antidote to anxiety."

Jacob Curtis A protester leads a chant during the demonstration in Denver on Sunday.

Meanwhile, JEWISHColorado shared a post on Facebook from the Jewish Federation of North America in response to the airstrike. The message said, in part, it's proud to have the U.S. "join together with the State of Israel in defense of the free world."