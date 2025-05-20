Governor Polis stops in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, signs bills into law

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis signed several bills into law Monday during stops in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, including two which were signed at Mountain Shadows Park in Colorado Springs.

One of them gives patients the right to try individualized healthcare treatments.

The other allows life care institutions to provide community-based continuing care services to seniors in their homes.

"Unfortunately, the timeline for a senior to move into more supportive living facilities doesn't always match up with when that care is needed," said Governor Polis. "This bipartisan bill opens the door for senior living facilities to provide community based care so seniors can get the care they need. It's official. Congratulations."

Polis also stopped at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, where he signed House Bill 1171 into law. The bill prevents anyone convicted of first degree motor vehicle theft from owning a gun.

He then made three other stops in total, signing six other bills into law.

