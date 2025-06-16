DU political expert says long-term political impact of protests remain uncertain

DENVER — With protests happening across Colorado and the country, The Scripps News Group is taking a closer look at the political implications for President Donald Trump and what this means for the broader political landscape.

Denver7's Wanya Reese spoke with Fritz Mayer, the University of Denver (DU) Dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, as large crowds peacefully gathered in front of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver Saturday to take part in one of several national anti-Trump “No Kings” rallies.

He said that these protests are part of a bigger issue some people have with the president.

"Some of the protests are about policy. Of course, immigration is the hot issue of the moment, but I think the broader issue, and you hear it in the name of the protest, there's no king's protest. It's really about democracy," said Mayer.

Mayer said that President Trump has accumulated personal power in unprecedented ways. He believes that is just one of the reasons demonstrators are taking to the streets across the United States on Saturday.

"The thing I think that probably unifies the people who will be demonstrating here in Colorado and elsewhere around the country is the sense that kind of growing unease that this president really doesn't respect the rule of law or expertise or the processes," he said.

Mayer notes that Trump’s supporters view his actions as fulfilling campaign promises, citing policies on tariffs and immigration.

"He said he was going to raise tariffs, and he has done that. He said he would be tougher on immigrants and immigration, and he's sought to do that, so of course, there are a lot of people who think are happy with what they see, what they perceive as his executing the promises of the campaign," said Mayer.

President Trump will mark Saturday by attending a parade celebrating the US Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C.

"We haven't seen that in this country. It's sort of reminiscent of the old Soviet military parades," said Mayer.

Mayer said it's a little hard to tell what implications these protests, if any, could have on President Trump.

"Whether he will be perceived as having made America great again by in the eyes, at least of some or, on the other hand, whether at some point, the excesses of the presidency come back to bite him," he said.