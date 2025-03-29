Demonstrators in Colorado Springs protest state Republican Party's dinner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Demonstrators gathered outside of Phil Long Music Hall in northern Colorado Springs Friday to protest the Colorado Republican Party's annual fundraising dinner.

Conservative podcaster, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was the keynote speaker.

One protester News5 talked to said he was there to voice his displeasure with the Trump administration's policies. Counter protesters also turned out to voice their support for the administration. News5 heard from people on the sides.

The demonstrations turned heated at times, but the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells News5 no injuries have been confirmed and no one has been charged with any criminal behavior.

