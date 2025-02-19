Congressman Jeff Crank opens new congressional office in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Yemi Mobolade was on hand Tuesday to help newly elected Congressman Jeff Crank celebrate the opening of his new congressional office in Colorado Springs.

It's located in an office building on East Pikes Peak Avenue on the eastern edge of Downtown. It will serve as a local hub for his administration.

Congressman Crank told News5 why he chose this location.

"I think it's a little easier for people to get to from all areas of the county, so, we are excited about it," said Congressman Crank. "This is a location that anybody can come to if they need help with their government. You know, an issue with social security or their veteran benefits or their passport, we have staff here who can help them, and we will be excited to help them with their problems with the federal government."

Congressman Crank represents Colorado's Fifth Congressional District, which includes the western two-thirds of El Paso County.

