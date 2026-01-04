Community members gather at City Hall to protest U.S. involvement in Venezuela

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — 50501, a grassroots organization, has invited community members to protest the Trump Administration's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

50501

The organization says that while the Venezuelan people may benefit from Maduro's removal, they believe that the people won't benefit from "having a leader chosen for them under the guise of fake democracy."

50501 states that the U.S. taking control of Venezuela's oil infrastructure could be "catastrophic," and that this situation could be compared to the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.

The protest begins at 11:00 a.m.

