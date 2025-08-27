Colorado's special session comes to dramatic end with collapse of AI deal, tense moments between House leaders

DENVER, Colo. — After six days, the Colorado legislature’s special session came to a dramatic end Tuesday.

Lawmakers gave final approval to their last batch of bills aimed at addressing the $783 million budget gap, as well as legislation to soften the blow of rising health care premiums.

However, a deal to change Colorado’s artificial intelligence (AI) law collapsed at the last minute, and there were tense moments on the House floor as lawmakers considered a resolution condemning a former state representative.

To address the budget gap, the Democratic majority focused largely on reining in tax breaks for big corporations. Their strategy also included taking money from state reserves and cutting spending.

They plan to leave it to Governor Jared Polis to determine exactly where to make those spending cuts.

“We came in here to fix a billion-dollar hole that was blown in our budget by federal Republicans,” said State Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins. “We passed a revenue package. We did everything that we could to protect healthcare and food stamps for our most vulnerable populations, and I am really proud of what we were able to get done.”

They got little help from Republicans, who accused Democrats of raising taxes and increasing government spending.



“We were here to cut, and we ended up spending,” said State Rep. Ty Winter, the House assistant minority leader.

The special session wasn't just about the budget. The governor asked lawmakers to look at changing Colorado’s first-in-the-nation artificial intelligence law after the tech industry and business leaders expressed concerns.



In a stunning announcement on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez said a deal that had been reached had suddenly collapsed.



“Business, consumer protection advocates, labor and educators came together, but big tech didn't like the deal because they don't like the liability,” Rodriguez said.



Lawmakers voted to delay the implementation of the law to next summer, giving them time to make changes again during their 2026 session, which starts in January.

Lawmakers in the House spent their final hours debating a resolution condemning former State Rep. Ryan Armagost.



Armagost resigned last week after Democrats announced a plan to censure him for taking a photo of State Rep. Zokaie and sharing it in a private group chat, where she was mocked for her attire.

The photo eventually made it online, and Zokaie said she was subjected to cyberbullying, misogyny and racism.



“I think what I experienced was incredibly hard for me and my family but indicative of a greater cultural issue,” Zokaie said.

In a speech on the House floor, Zokaie went into more detail about what she said she experienced.

"It went from messages that were gross and mean to threats of rape, threats against me, and the worst: a message with my kids' school address that said, 'I know what time pickup is,'" she said. "My kids should not face threats to their lives because of an outfit I wore or because I chose to stand here and serve."

The discussion of the resolution dissolved into tense moments between Democratic Majority Leader Monica Duran and Republican Minority Leader Rose Pugliese.

KMGH-TV There were tense moments Tuesday between Democratic House Majority Leader Monica Duran and Republican House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, with each accusing the other of not telling the truth about how an incident involving a former state representative was handled.

Duran accused Pugliese of refusing to share which of her members took the photo of Rep. Zokaie. Pugliese denied this and accused Duran of keeping this information from Zokaie.

“I’m sorry that [Duran] had bills with Representative Armagost that was more important than your safety,” Pugliese told Zokaie.

Pugliese said she did not appreciate having her integrity questioned.

“I do not appreciate, even impugning that I would be a liar, especially in a situation like this,” Pugliese said.

Duran responded, telling Pugliese that she had failed to show leadership by trying to pull people together. She also said Pugliese picked the wrong place and time to have this conversation.

“If you want to talk about your character or lack of character or honesty, let’s have that conversation, but I will not have that conversation here in this well, in this moment, because everyone that’s here deserves better than this, and so do the people of Colorado, and I will not have my character impugned or be made into a liar because of your perception,” Duran told Pugliese. “I really, really find it offensive that you use this moment, this moment, to say something like this. Very disappointing. Very disappointing.”

Pugliese then stormed out of the chamber. She later returned to vote in favor of the resolution, along with most Republicans and all Democrats.

Republicans said they had no issues with Zokaie and were saddened to learn what she and her family went through. Instead, they said their problem was with the Democratic leadership, who they believe used the issue to play politics.

In a text message to Scripps News Denver, Armagost dismissed the resolution, characterizing it as a distraction.

“Whatever you all think will help distract Colorado voters from the perpetually increasing horrific nonsense being pulled by the Democrats in that building,” he said.

