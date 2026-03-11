Colorado's Iranian American Community hosts photo exhibition inside the state capitol building

DENVER, Colo. — On Tuesday, Colorado’s Iranian American Community (IAC_CO) hosted a photo exhibition at the Colorado Capitol Building, highlighting the thousands of Iranians who lost their lives during Iran’s January 2026 uprising.



Watch News5's coverage on the photo exhibition below:

“The uprising happened last January, and it took over the entire country. Over 400 cities were involved in this uprising. The slogans of the people on the streets was for regime change. They wanted a secular, non-nuclear Republic for the future of Iran, and they want to get rid of this religious dictatorship,” said Tim Mehdi Ghaemi, a member of Colorado’s Iranian American Community.

KMGH anchor Micah Smith

Many of the photographs featured in the exhibit depict young people who died during the uprising.

“These people that you see, who have given the ultimate price, they are crying for freedom and democracy, a freedom that you and I enjoy here. This is what they're fighting for, and they are willing to pay the price to achieve this ultimate goal for the country of Iran,” said Ghaemi.

Other than highlighting those who have died, Ghaemi said the purpose of the exhibition is to bring awareness to what’s happening in Iran and what the future may hold.

KMGH anchor Micah Smith

“This is important to share with our state legislators and locals that there is a very strong alternative inside Iran. Everything we know about the Iranian regime, from the nuclear ambition, violation of human rights, the terrorist activities and their support for proxies have been revealed by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance. This photo exhibition is to share and to show that there is an alternative in Iran,” said Ghaemi.

As the war in Iran continues following U.S. and Israel strikes in the country, Ghaemi said war is not a permanent solution.

KMGH anchor Micah Smith

“Many civilian lives will be lost on either side," said Ghaemi. "But what you see right now is the result of four decades of appeasement... The international community failed to support the will of the Iranian people. Instead, they looked to make deals with the Iranian regime, who had a horrible record in human rights, who was promoting terrorism, who was expanding nuclear ambition, instead of supporting the Iranian people... The National Council of Resistance, which is led by a charismatic leader Maryam Rajabi, also has announced the Ten Point Plan, which is for the future of Iran. This Ten Point Plan was introduced at least 20 years ago. This is the future of Iran.”

Ghaemi said while currently there’s no set schedule, the exhibition will continue to travel to public places throughout Colorado.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.