Colorado voter guide: What you need to know for the June 2024 primary election

It may seem like Colorado just had an election, but we've got another one in less than two weeks. Below is a timeline of the lead-up to the June 25 primary election.

Saturday, May 11: Ballots were sent to military and overseas voters for the June 25 primary election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Monday, June 3: Mail-in ballots were sent out to registered voters for the June 25 primary election.

Monday, June 10: Mail-in ballots received so far were counted. No results can be publicly released until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Monday, June 17: It's the last day for a Coloradan to register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25 primary election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Unaffiliated voters don't have to choose which major party they're going to vote for in advance, like registered Democrats or Republicans. Unaffiliated Colorado voters will get ballots in the mail from both the Democratic and Republican parties, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said, and must choose one. If more than one vote is turned in, the secretary of state's office said that voter's ballots will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted.

All eight of Colorado’s congressional districts will have candidates on the June 25 primary ballot. Here's a complete list of candidates in Colorado up for election on June 25.

Tuesday, June 25:

Colorado voters will choose candidates for U.S. Congressional races, the state House of Representatives, state Senate and other city/countywide offices.

Here are the key races to watch:

First, the special vacancy election in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. Four candidates will vie for the the seat vacated by Rep. Ken Buck's early retirement. The winning candidate will join Congress for the remainder of what would have been Buck's term, until a new representative takes the seat in January. Those candidates are:



Frank Atwood (Approval voting)

Trisha Eloise Calvarese (Democrat)

Hannah Goodman (Libertarian)

Greg Lopez (Republican)

Voters will also decide who squares off in the November general election for the seat in the next Congress. The Democratic candidates are:



Trisha Calvarese

Ike McCorkle

John Padora Jr. will

and the Republican candidates are:

Lauren Boebert

Deborah Flora

Richard Holtorf

Mike Lynch

Jerry Sonnenberg

Peter Yu

Our media partners at Colorado Public Radio have a great breakdown of the 4th Congressional District election here.

Another race to watch will be the one in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert announced last year that she was switching districts, and a crowded Republican field looks to replace here. Six Republican candidates are on the June 25 ballot:



Stephen Varela

Ron Hanks

Lew Webb

Russ Andrews

Jeff Hurd

Curtis McCrackin

Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert by just 546 votes in the 2022 midterm, is the lone Democrat on the ballot.

You can check out CPR's guide to the 3rd Congressional District race here.

Colorado's 5th Congressional District, which covers Colorado Springs, will be another one to watch. Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn will retire after nine terms in office. Dave Williams, the Colorado GOP chair who has found himself in hot water recently over anti-Pride comments, will go against Jeff Crank on the Republican ballot. River Gassen and Joe Reagan are on the Democratic ballot.

CPR's guide to CD5 can be found here. Also check out their guide to the 8th Congressional District, which pits Republicans Gabe Evans and Janak Joshi against each other for a chance to go up against Yadira Caraveo in November in the state's newest district, here.

The winners from the primary election will move on to the main event in November.

When it comes to the presidential election, however, the candidates must first go through their respective parties' national conventions. Both Trump and Biden are the presumptive candidates, but that must be officially cemented at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. om June 25.

July 15-18: Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention.

Aug 19-22: Chicago will host the Democratic National Convention.

Tuesday, Nov 5: Colorado voters will make their final choice for candidates in both races from the Tuesday, March 5 and June 25 primary elections.

That will include the race for president. President Joe Biden won Colorado's Democratic presidential March primary while former President Donald Trump won the state's Republican nomination.

Biden and Trump agreed to debate each other at least twice in the months before November's general election.

Thursday, June 27: The two candidates agreed to a debate hosted by CNN.

Tuesday, Sept 10: Biden and Trump also accepted an invitation from ABC News to participate in a debate.

Details of the debates had not been announced, as of May 15.

The November ballot will not be finalized until Sept. 9, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. You can see the status of all ballot measures in front of the Initiative Title Setting Review Board here.