Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade holds February press briefing Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade held his monthly press briefing Thursday to give updates on what his administration is focused on.

This month's press conference was held at the Broadmoor Golf Club.

The mayor enthusiastically talked about the upcoming Senior Open that will be held in June at the Broadmoor Golf Course. Mayor Mobolade said the Senior Open will help generate revenue for the city.

"100,000 plus spectators will watch," said Mayor Mobolade. "156 professional and amateur golfers compete for the championship title. The U.S. Senior Open is supported by more than 1,600 volunteers from 42 states, and the estimated impact of this event is going is about $24 million."

The mayor also said he's keeping a close eye on how federal spending cuts may affect the city. Mayor Mobolade says he's concerned about how those cuts might impact the following:



U.S. Forest Service

HUD

Mountain Metro Transit

