Colorado Springs City Councilmembers host town halls to listen to residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — District 3 Councilmember Brandy Williams met with neighbors in Old Colorado City Thursday night. Representatives from the police department and officials from the parks and public works departments were also there to answer questions.

They discussed topics like the DART team, public safety and upcoming projects on the west side.

Williams told News 5 public safety has been a big concern for residents and business owners.

Before I even got elected, I know a lot of the business owners down in downtown. And they said that was the number one issue

One district 3 business owner agreed.

One of the main questions that's been going around that a lot of the businesses aren't aware of what's going on is with our DART team regarding um the lack of police presence down here. MEGAN MORRIS

Meanwhile, District 6 Councilmember Roland Rainey hosted a separate meeting at Fire Station 20 on Rangewood Drive.

Rainey, who promised during his campaign to hold quarterly town halls, brought in several subject matter experts to speak directly with residents.

Representatives included the director of the airport, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, and the chief financial officer for Colorado Springs Utilities.

The county clerk discussed election laws, the current voting system and new technology rolling out. The town hall also featured representatives discussing development in the Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard area.

One of the main topics residents wanted to know more about was the changes to gas and electric utility rates. Rainey said residents asked how the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. window will affect their billing cycles.

"This is my way to make sure that that information gets out to the constituents and that they have the opportunity to engage those subject matter experts directly" Rainey said.

"It was very helpful tonight to find the facts out rather than just the rumors and the outrage" Stacy Adair, a district 6 resident

Rainey plans to hold his next town hall in late summer. He urges residents to attend to get information directly from the source rather than relying on social media rumors.

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Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

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