Colorado Springs City Council election ballots will be sent out on Friday, March 7

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are registered to vote in Colorado Springs, you should be receiving your City Council election ballot soon!

Ballots for the Colorado Springs City Council Election will be mailed out on Friday, March 7, 2025. Voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail about a week after that date.

The ballot will only have one City Council District Candidate list based on the city district the voter lives in.

You can find the full list of important dates below:



March 7 – Ballots mailed to residents

March 17 – Counting of ballots may begin

March 25 – Last day to apply for an absentee ballot

April 1 – Election Day, ballots due by 7 p.m.

April 9 – Deadline for return of military and overseas citizen ballots. Deadline to correct issues related to signatures and missing IDs for ballots.

April 11 – Election Results are Certified

April 15 – District City Councilmembers sworn into office

According to the city, residents can now track the status of their ballot using a ballot-tracker. To track your ballot after it's been mailed back to the city, visit their website.

For more questions or concerns regarding the April 1 election, visit the City of Colorado Springs' voter information website.

