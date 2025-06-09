Colorado Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen announces resignation

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen (R) has announced his resignation from the Colorado Senate as well as his senate leadership position effective June 9, 2025.

Lundeen represented Colorado's 9th District, which encompasses northwestern El Paso County to Monument down south to Manitou Springs and as far east as the Markesheffel Road and Woodmen Road.

Elected in 2018, Lundeen has served since 2019, being re-elected in 2022. In his time, Lundeen has seen the redistricting of his district, which underwent proposed changes in 2020 and was approved by the Colorado Supreme Court in 2021.

Lundeen has set his sights on leaving state politics and transitioning to a national platform, in his words, which you can read below.

“Serving Colorado has been an honor and blessing,” said Lundeen in an email blast. “I am grateful to the people of Senate District 9 for the opportunity to fight for policies that empower individuals, protect our communities, and promote prosperity. As I transition to a national platform, I am eager to continue advocating for personal freedom, economic opportunity, and common-sense conservative values.”

Colorado Politics is reporting Lundeen has taken a leadership position with the American Excellence Foundation in Washington, D.C. News5 has reached out for confirmation from Lundeen's office but is awaiting a response.

