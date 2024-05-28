Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera returns home following 5-night hospital stay

DENVER — Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera returned home Monday following a five-night hospital stay, her office announced.

Primavera was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday evening due to an infection in her arm.

In a statement, the lieutenant governor expressed her gratitude for the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for her.

“While I had different plans in mind for Memorial Day weekend, I’m grateful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided me with incredible care during my treatment for an unexpected infection. I came home today in good spirits and filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the well wishes and to the many dedicated health care professionals statewide who continually answer the call to serve their community. I’m looking forward to continuing my work alongside Governor Polis to ensure that all Coloradans have access to high quality and affordable healthcare,” said Primavera in a statement.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement he is grateful his lieutenant governor is recovering at home.

“We are all glad that Dianne is recovering at home and know she’ll be back stronger than ever,” said Polis in a statement.

