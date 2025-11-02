Colorado lawmakers react to government shutdown hitting one month

COLORADO (KOAA) — As the calendar flips to November, it marks one month since the federal government shut down with no agreement from Congress and the White House on a new funding bill.

Since the shutdown, national parks and Social Security benefits have been felt throughout the country, including local communities throughout Colorado.

Colorado lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been vocal about the shutdown since it started and how it affects their constituents.

District 3 Republican State Representative Jeff Hurd posted to X on Saturday, after visiting the United Way of Pueblo County. He applauded the organization's work in helping families during this trying time.

Stopped by United Way of Pueblo County, an organization that’s been helping families thrive for more than a century. Their work to expand youth success, strengthen nonprofits, and grow economic opportunity is making a real difference.



With the shutdown stretching on, partners… pic.twitter.com/uQpCs2EOq6 — Rep. Jeff Hurd (@RepJeffHurd) November 1, 2025

Congressman Jeff Crank sat down with News5 on day 23 of the shutdown. He put pressure on Senate Democrats to agree to the funding deal and continued that pressure when asked on day 31.

It is a shame that the Senate minority has continued to vote against reopening the government. Now, after a full month, Americans are hurting and our troops and federal workforce continue to work without knowing when their next paycheck may be. I encourage everyone to call Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and tell them to vote to reopen the federal government for the American people. Republican Congressman Jeff Crank

On day one of the shutdown, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet showed his concern for how the shutdown would affect people's access to healthcare.

In a press release, he said in part, "At a time when Coloradans already are struggling to afford healthcare, as well as rent and groceries, the last thing people need is a Republican budget that makes their families’ lives harder. That’s why I voted against the Republican budget bill.”

A month later, he's sharing resources for people whose medical insurance premiums could be rising.

He encouraged people to compare their plans to avoid as much as a $1,000 increase, before offering people a place to connect with him on how it could impact them.

If you have seen your 2026 health care premiums skyrocket, please share your story.



Republicans have refused to extend critical premium tax credits for working families, and now thousands of Coloradans are at risk of losing coverage.



Your story will allow me to shine a light on… pic.twitter.com/xtMcC7lQpm — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 2, 2025

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper shared a video on X Saturday, emphasizing the importance of health care and pointing the finger at four Colorado Republicans who voted for President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Hickenlooper says those Republicans sent a letter to his office expressing their disapproval of Democratic lawmakers refusing to sign the spending bill.

"So to those four Colorado republicans, we say: Stand up. Fix the healthcare crisis that you created. Pick up your mess. We're not gonna back down. We will flip the house, and we'll see who's gonna be writing letters. Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper

On October 1, Governor Jared Polis said he would be watching how the shutdown would impact Coloradans, especially concerned for the families who use WIC on a regular basis.

On day 31, the governor sent News5 a statement still concerned for the health and safety of his state.

“It is absurd that the federal government has for 31 days continued to use American livelihoods and well-being as a pawn in their political games, pushing an assault on food access, hurting children and families, jeopardizing affordable healthcare for millions, and forcing hard working Americans to go without paychecks. Colorado is open, our budget is balanced, and we are not standing idly by as Congress disregards our needs. Here in Colorado we are delivering a balanced budget, making historical investments into education, public safety, and supporting food access so no Colordans go hungry.” Governor Jared Polis

The Senate will reconvene on Monday.

If the Senate doesn't vote to reopen the government on Monday, the shutdown will hit day 35 on Tuesday, November 4, becoming the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Currently, the longest shutdown was 34 days from December 21, 2018, to January 25, 2019, during President Trump's first term.

