Colorado lawmakers propose ballot measure to boost school funding amid $4 billion shortfall

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado public schools face a nearly $4 billion annual funding gap, and legislators are now pushing a ballot measure that would allow the state to keep more tax revenue for education.

Colorado lawmakers announced Thursday they are introducing a school funding measure that would raise the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue cap by billions of dollars, a move educators say could help address a chronic underfunding crisis in the state's public schools, but not everyone is on board.

According to the Colorado Education Association (CEA), every student is underfunded by roughly $4,000 per year, creating a roughly $4 billion annual shortfall.

The CEA began urging lawmakers to refer the measure to the ballot in January.

Under TABOR, the state can only keep and spend a set amount of revenue. If collections exceed that limit, the surplus is returned to taxpayers, unless voters approve otherwise.

The proposed ballot measure would raise that revenue cap, allowing the state to direct more money toward schools.

Second-grade teacher Lyric Johnson, who teaches at Rose Stein Elementary in Lakewood, told Scripps News Denver teaching has been her lifelong dream, but not without its share of sacrifices.

“I spent a great deal of my own money to buy school supplies," she said. "I bought books from garage sales and thrift stores and things like that for my students, because we don't have money, and we buy our own books and pencils and things like that. [It’s a struggle for our students] because they don't have the money to bring their own supplies as well.”

Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Democrat representing parts of Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, spoke at a press conference Thursday about the ongoing impact of the funding shortfall.

"Every year we feel the consequences," said Bridges.

Robert Gould of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said the effects of underfunding are visible across Denver’s schools.

"We've seen it in teacher shortages, especially in some of our positions that serve the most in our most vital vulnerable populations, right? Special education, speech, language, others, we can't keep up," said Gould.

Jefferson County Schools, for example, is eliminating more than 100 positions next school year while cutting $45 million in spending. Third-grade teacher Wendy Newman, who teaches at Elk Creek Elementary in Conifer, said the cuts are already affecting custodial staff at her school.

"ESPs and our classified staff are so crucial to our schools, and that's where right now, I'm seeing the effects in my classroom," said Newman. "We do fill in those gaps by wiping our tables off daily, vacuuming our classroom.”

At Rose Stein Elementary, Johnson said her school is also feeling the strain.

"We've unfortunately had to cut a counselor job for this next school year," said Johnson.

It’s a cut that she fears the school, and its students, can’t afford.

“Just recently, I had a student get very elevated and dysregulated, and he was kicking and screaming, and I had to call for support, and nobody responded,” she said. “And so after 20 minutes, I called again, and nobody responded again. And because we have so many needs, that just never came.”

Not everyone supports the measure. The Independence Institute said the proposal is well-intentioned but misguided, citing similar local measures over the years.

"Colorado is spending more on K-12 education than ever before despite declining school populations," the Independence Institute told Scripps News Denver.

"Despite all this, somehow, voters are told that there is not enough money. This is not a revenue problem, but a budget prioritization problem."

Republican State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer also voiced her opposition to the measure.

"Back in 2000, education made up about 40% of the state general fund. This year it is down to just 27%. That tells you everything you need to know. Instead of taking more from working families, we should demand that the government put schools back where they belong: at the top of the priority list," said Kirkmeyer.

Still, Rose Stein Elementary's Johnson said Thursday's announcement gave her a renewed sense of hope.

"We want to make it the best years of their lives," she said. "And if we can get that funding, then we can make it the best time, instead of them struggling."

