Colorado law to ban 'junk fees' for renters, but some landlords find workarounds

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Colorado renters will likely see changes to their monthly bills starting Jan. 1 as a new state law takes effect, prohibiting landlords from charging separate fees for services such as common-area maintenance and pest control.

HB25-1090 aims to eliminate "junk fees," making rental costs clearer for tenants. Yet, some landlords are reportedly finding ways to bypass the law.

"Seems kind of like a common theme that, you know, they love to find a loophole to still get the money..." said Hannah Ruberto, a Denver renter.

The Denver Metro Tenants Union says some landlords undermine the law by requiring tenants to sign lease addenda with new fees or by raising base rent to offset revenue lost from banned junk fees.

"Generally, landlords understand that enforcement and legal resources are not very robust for tenants, and therefore are trying to find any small gap in the law and drive a truck through it, assuming that nothing will be done," said Eida Altman, executive director of Denver Metro Tenants Union. "And I think that we need to make sure something is done."

Housing advocates said they anticipated these workarounds but are calling for stronger enforcement measures.

"I would like to see the state Attorney General's Office issue guidance, further guidance, and also take action on some of the most egregious actions being taken by landlords," Altman said.

Denver7 reached out to Attorney General Phil Weiser about potential additional guidance, but has not yet received a response.

With just days until the new law takes effect, renters like Ruberto remain cautiously optimistic that landlords will comply with the legislation, but said more needs to be done to keep companies in check.

"Hopefully, the state can find a way to, you know, ensure that companies aren't doing that. But could definitely foresee that happening anyway," Ruberto said.

