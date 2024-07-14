Watch Now
Colorado Dems decry State House rep’s ‘sympathy for the devil’ post following Trump rally shooting

“The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are,” State House Rep. Steven Woodrow wrote in the post, which was quickly deleted.
Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio spoke with a Colorado professor on the potential fallout from the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Denver7's Jaclyn Allen spoke with former Oathkeeper Jason Van Tatenhove about "violent extremism." Full story in the video player above.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jul 14, 2024

DENVER — The chair of the Colorado Democratic Party said the party condemns the apparent assassination attempt that unfolded at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Shad Murib also decried the words used by one of the party’s own. Shortly after news spread of a shooting at the Pennsylvania rally – in which Trump was apparently shot in the ear – State House Rep. Steven Woodrow on social media referred to the reaction to the attack as “sympathy for the devil.”

“The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are,” Woodrow, who represents Colorado's District 2, wrote in the post, which was quickly deleted.

Murib shared a screenshot of the post to his own account, writing: “This is a regrettable tweet and [Colorado Dems] condemn it.”

In the same post, he denounced Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert for “recklessly and dangerously blaming President Biden for today’s attack.” Boebert said in an appearance on another Denver news station that she believes President Joe Biden is responsible for Saturday’s shooting, referencing a comment the president allegedly made following his debate with Trump earlier this month that it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Before addressing Woodrow’s social media post, Murib had condemned Saturday’s shooting.

“There is no place in our country for political violence and we strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump at his rally,” he wrote on social media.

More Trump rally shooting Colorado reaction: 'Violent extremism,' impact on the election and more

