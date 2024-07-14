Colorado Dems decry State House rep’s ‘sympathy for the devil’ post following Trump rally shooting

DENVER — The chair of the Colorado Democratic Party said the party condemns the apparent assassination attempt that unfolded at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Shad Murib also decried the words used by one of the party’s own. Shortly after news spread of a shooting at the Pennsylvania rally – in which Trump was apparently shot in the ear – State House Rep. Steven Woodrow on social media referred to the reaction to the attack as “sympathy for the devil.”

“The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are,” Woodrow, who represents Colorado's District 2, wrote in the post, which was quickly deleted.

Murib shared a screenshot of the post to his own account, writing: “This is a regrettable tweet and [Colorado Dems] condemn it.”

Spoke with Rep Woodrow - this is a regrettable tweet and @coloradodems condemn it.



We also condemn Lauren Boebert recklessly and dangerously blaming President Biden for today’s attack.



Folks - we must commit ourselves to helping to calm our politics, not further dividing us. pic.twitter.com/vaZidHNLt3 — Shad Murib 🤠 (@ShadMurib) July 14, 2024

In the same post, he denounced Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert for “recklessly and dangerously blaming President Biden for today’s attack.” Boebert said in an appearance on another Denver news station that she believes President Joe Biden is responsible for Saturday’s shooting, referencing a comment the president allegedly made following his debate with Trump earlier this month that it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Before addressing Woodrow’s social media post, Murib had condemned Saturday’s shooting.

There is no place in our country for political violence and we strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump at his rally. We are heartbroken to hear that someone was killed and the @coloradodems are holding the entire community of Butler in our thoughts. — Shad Murib 🤠 (@ShadMurib) July 14, 2024

“There is no place in our country for political violence and we strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump at his rally,” he wrote on social media.

