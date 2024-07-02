Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch calls on Biden to step down from presidential race

DENVER — Democratic congressional candidate Adam Frisch on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race, saying the country needs “a new generation of leadership” after the president’s poor performance during last week’s presidential debate.

Frisch, who is vying against Jeff Hurd for the seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this November, said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, that the debate last week reinforced his belief that neither candidate is fit for president.

“We need a president that can unite America to realize our nation's unlimited potential. We deserve better. President Biden should withdraw from this race,” Frisch said, adding that while he thanks the president for his years of service, “the path ahead requires a new generation of leadership to take our country forward.”

For some time, I’ve been worried about the state of the presidential race. Neither candidate is fit for office, but only Joe Biden has the power and decency to move us forward by stepping aside and passing the baton to the next generation of leadership. pic.twitter.com/G2CijTSVnF — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) July 2, 2024

Frisch became the second high-profile Democrat on Tuesday to publicly call on Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president. Less than an hour after the Colorado candidate made the announcement, Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, said that Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw, citing Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments.”

Biden’s weak performance caused an immediate panic among even his most ardent supporters, leading many to question whether the 81-year-old career politician is the strongest Democratic candidate to take on Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in November. Biden himself conceded the debate didn't go well for him, but he insisted he was ready to fight for a second term as president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

