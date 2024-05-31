Colorado congressional delegation reacts to former President Trump’s conviction in hush money trial

DENVER — Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation on Thursday reacted to news that former President Donald Trump was now a convicted felon after a jury found him guilty in his hush money trial in New York.

Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels after deliberating for nearly 10 hours. Trump faces up to four years in prison.

Here are some of the statements made by Colorado lawmakers Thursday:

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said via X, formerly Twitter, that this is was sham verdict.

As we all knew, this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House.



The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict.



We stand with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP!

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. No one is above the law, and today’s ruling is a step towards ensuring that no American can exploit our legal system for personal gain. I commend the jurors for doing their civic duty as well as Judge Merchan for diligently overseeing this trial and ensuring it was a fair, equitable, and smooth process.”

The Colorado GOP said in a statement that they still stand with President Trump.

The people of this country just witnessed an unprecedented example of election interference and a blatant disregard for the rule of law. This is a constitutional crisis and another troubling example of the weaponization of the legal system against law-abiding citizens.



This entire process, from start to verdict, has been rigged and a disgraceful political maneuver by desperate Democrats who know crooked Joe Biden is losing the 2024 election.



This case, based on unfounded accusations by a Soros-funded DA, was presented before a corrupt and conflicted Democrat judge with the sole intent of unjustly putting our Republican Presidential Nominee behind bars.



The prosecution's main witness, a convicted perjurer, provided testimony that was one of the most embarrassing spectacles ever seen in a courtroom.



This conviction will be overturned on appeal, and the American people will give its true verdict come November 5th.

Gov. Jared Polis said Coloradans have faith in our justice system.

No one is above the law. Coloradans have faith in our justice system and the guilty convictions from a jury of his peers show the former President lacks the moral capacity to lead our country.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., said he fully supports President Trump appealing the decision of Thursday's verdict.

The verdict reached today is a horrific miscarriage of justice. Today is a dark day in American history. The weaponization of our justice system is something Americans should not have to fear.



The American people see the truth behind the Biden administration’s corruption, and I fully support President Trump appealing this decision.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said former President's verdict is a somber moment for country.

Trump's guilty verdict is a somber moment for our country. It's also a moment to reaffirm our dedication to the rule of law.



A jury heard the evidence, weighed the arguments, and unanimously decided to convict.



Trump has repeatedly disregarded the law. But in America nobody is above or below the law, even a former president.

The Biden Campaign, in a statement, said no one is above the law.

In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.



Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.



The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he returns to the campaign trail as a convicted felon. There are no campaign rallies on the calendar for now, though he’s expected to hold fundraisers next week. Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Republican leaders who remained resolute in their support in the immediate aftermath of the verdict are expected to formally make him their nominee.

Reactions pour in after former President Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges