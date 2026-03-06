Colorado bill seeks to boost job opportunities for older adults

DENVER — As Colorado’s population ages, a new bill advancing through the state legislature could give older job seekers a stronger voice and better support in re-entering — or staying in — the workforce.

House Bill 26-1010, sponsored by State Rep. Jenny Willford, D-34, would require the Colorado Commission on Aging and the Colorado Workforce Development Council to meet more frequently to discuss barriers older adults face in finding employment, identify trends, and propose legislative solutions. It also mandates that certain advisory boards include at least one member age 55 or older who is actively involved in issues affecting older workers.

Willford said people 55 and older are staying in the workforce longer than ever, often seeking opportunities to “retool, reskill” and find jobs that fit their needs.

“They need options designed with them in mind,” Willford said. “We’re able to discuss the barriers, but also put in place solutions to make sure that older adults are valued for the incredible experience and knowledge that they bring to the table when they’re job seekers.”

The bill also directs agencies to improve the collection and use of data that could help fight age discrimination in hiring — something advocates say is pervasive.

The bill fits with Colorado's recent Multi-Sector Plan on Aging — a ten-year plan to support older people in the state.

Jim Westcott, 74, is an actor and advocate who still spends time on film sets and theater stages. He testified in favor of the bill after facing blunt rejections in the job market.

“I interviewed with a group of three people, and after the interview, they basically said to me, ‘We don’t think you can keep up with the pace here,’” Westcott recalled. “They had no clue who I was.”

Westcott said data on older workers exists but is not consistently reported, making it harder to pinpoint why qualified applicants in their 50s, 60s, and beyond aren’t getting hired.

At a recent job fair for people over 50, he saw both need and opportunity. “It was packed with people applying for work,” Westcott said. “It makes my heart feel really good seeing employers looking for older workers.”

Colorado is experiencing rapid growth in its older adult population. According to a recent report by the Common Sense Institute, the number of Coloradans over 65 is projected to more than double between 2010 and 2050, driven by longer life expectancy and the aging of the baby boom generation.

The report warns that this demographic shift will carry significant economic implications. While many older adults will continue working, others will retire, reducing the labor force participation rate and potentially increasing demand on social services and healthcare systems.

Willford agrees. “People are living longer. They’re working longer. Those are great things,” she said. “But we have to recognize that the way in which people may have previously received education or had a career is changing rapidly.”

The bill, which does not have any formally registered opposition, has already passed the Colorado House and is now under consideration in the Senate. If approved there, it could go directly to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature.