Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser supports mid-decade redistricting in the state

DENVER, Colo. — As the redistricting battle between Republican-led and Democratic-led states continues ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser thinks Colorado should also consider redrawing its congressional maps.

Earlier this year, Texas Republicans redrew their state’s congressional maps, creating five more Republican leaning congressional seats.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed two redistricting bills that will allow California voters to decide if the state should redraw congressional maps and give Democrats five more seats to counter Texas.

“We've had a norm throughout American history that we redistrict once a decade. I believe in that norm, but I also believe we have to live in reality. And right now, it's not just Texas, it's North Carolina, maybe Indiana, maybe Ohio. I don't want other states to redistrict in a mid-cycle way, get some sort of unfair advantage, and have Colorado be on the sidelines," Weiser said. "We're in a compact with other states, and if this norm of mid-cycle redistricting is going to change across the country, Colorado's gotta be willing to do our part as well."

Colorado’s Constitution only allows one round of redistricting every 10 years, and changes to the law would require a repeal of a constitutional amendment.

A ballot measure for Colorado voters to consider is underway, according to state officials. The earliest redistricting that could be addressed is 2026.

“What I believe we should do in Colorado is have a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ exception to our independent commission process. I believe in that process. I voted for it. I supported it proudly. I want us to keep that process, but I also want us to have the flexibility to make a change if circumstances require it, and maybe by saying we're willing to do this, we won't have to do this,” Weiser said. “We can send a message that if other states, like Indiana, are thinking about doing it, don't do it, because others will step up and act in kind. What we would need to do in Colorado, of course, is to put something on the ballot in 2026 and create a 'break glass' exception that could affect, let's say, 2028, but we would have to change our state constitution first.”

Weiser, who is one of the first Democratic elected leaders in Colorado to speak in favor of mid-cycle redistricting, said he feels an obligation to speak up on the issue. He is also running to become Colorado's next governor.

“I've gotten a lot of questions privately about this question. It's an important one for us to consider. I want to share my view and talk about what type of leader I'll be, which is, I'm always going to fight for doing what's right. I'm going to fight for what's fair, and I don't want people to engage in this norm-breaking behavior. But if we're not willing to do anything, then we're actually enabling them to do it by telling them they can get some advantage by doing it,” Weiser said.

Last week, Virginia Democrats announced they would call a special session to consider redrawing congressional electoral maps.

