DENVER — Two Coloradans connected to Iran shared their perspective following the U.S. airstrike on Iran and what this will mean for the future. President Trump called the strikes a spectacular military success in his address to the nation Saturday night.

Babak Behzadi, a political activist from Colorado and a member of the Persian Cultural Circle of Colorado, shared insights into the current struggles Iranians have faced under the Islamic Republic.

"Although Iranians in Iran tried to say we're not representative of Islamic Republic, but we do share the same geography, and that geography is under attack, that's why there is such a mixed feelings," Behzadi said.

Behzadi left Iran in 1984, a couple of years after the revolution, but has two brothers who still live there. He explained his heart goes out to them and the 88 million Iranians who are impacted.

The U.S. struck three of the country's nuclear sites on Saturday, targeting Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. President Trump shared on social media that the U.S. had officially joined Israel's campaign to make sure Iran is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon.

Behzadi provided insight about what preceded the airstrikes.

Coloradans with ties to Iran share reaction to the U.S. airstrikes

"In American's point of view, because they work closely with Israel, it's a security threat," Behzadi said. "Clearly, Islamic Republic was going after the nuclear bomb, and it's a nuclear threat that can proliferate throughout the region."

Yara Zokaie, a Democrat state representative for House District 52 and a first-generation Iranian American, shared why this is a terrifying time for Iranians.

"This type of risky, thoughtless action is exactly the kind of thing that launches us into an endless war where innocent lives will be lost," Zokaie said. "So, I am heartbroken by this news. I am worried about what is to come, and I am urging Congress to take action to stop the president's power in this specific conflict."

A protest took place on Sunday outside Colorado's Capitol, with people voicing their frustrations and sharing a message against the U.S. going to war. Zokaie shared the reaction she has heard.

"I think the sentiment in Colorado and across the country is we do not want to be in another endless war," Zokaie said. "We have seen what happens when our country has acted off of information that is not very well verified. We know that innocent lives will be lost both in the Middle East and American lives as well, and we are not going to stand by and let the president take this unconstitutional action."

Colorado leaders have shared their response to the airstrike, and experts have talked with The Scripps News Group about what could happen next.