Colo. Congressman Crow introduces bill to stop U.S. invasion of Greenland and other NATO States

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Congressman Jason Crow introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at stopping the U.S. from invading NATO member states like Greenland, as many Democratic and Republican leaders speak out against the Trump administration's attempts to acquire the Danish territory.

A new CNN poll released this week found 75% of Americans are against the U.S. “attempting to take control of Greenland."

President Donald Trump said the U.S. needs Greenland for national security reasons. The U.S. currently has one military base in the territory.

“There is a way for the United States to have influence over Greenland that would be in keeping with public international law and American values, and that is simply to support Greenlandic independence," explained Peter Harris, CSU political science associate professor . "Most people in Greenland want to be independent from Denmark. They don't want to be part of Denmark. They want to be an independent state... I think eventually Greenland will get independence, and it will be a friend of the U.S."

Harris said if the Trump administration moves forward, there could be serious implications for the U.S. and its allies.

“I think if the United States were to invade Greenland and try and forcibly annex the island to the United States, it would be the end of the NATO alliance," Harris said. "You can't have an alliance of sovereign states when one of those allies invades one of the others. So, NATO would effectively be over, which would be of monumental importance. I think the United States would put itself on the wrong side of international law and international public opinion. It will be a gift to our adversaries in Moscow and elsewhere, for the United States to be seen to be a one-ton aggressor."

According to the Associated Press, a top Danish official said Wednesday that a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland remains with President Donald Trump after holding highly anticipated White House talks with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

