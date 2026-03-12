City of Colorado Springs opens District 2 applications following Tom Bailey's resignation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs City Council has opened the vacancy application for the District 2 City Council seat following Tom Bailey's resignation on Tuesday.

Bailey resigned after community members received enough signatures on a recall petition.



The partial term would expire in April 2027, but would be eligible to run for re-election. Following this appointment, a two-year term for District 2 will appear on the April 2027 Municipal Election ballot.

In April 2029, the District 2 seat will go back to the standard four-year election cycle.

Interested applicants must be at least 25 years old, a resident of Colorado Springs for one year immediately preceding appointment, a U.S. citizen, and maintain a residence within Council District 2.

Applications opened at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, and will be accepted through Thursday, March 26, at 5:00 p.m.

The appointed District 2 Councilmember will be sworn in on April 13, 2026. To apply, visit the city's website here.

