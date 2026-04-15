Chalking event in downtown Colorado Springs aims to protest Congressman Jeff Crank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Indivisible Colorado Springs, a local social justice group, is hosting a "guerrilla chalking" event this Saturday, April 18, to highlight the ways that Congressman Jeff Crank has voted regarding El Paso County residents.

The event will be hosted from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Acacia Park.

The event, "Chalk the Town," is part of the organization's broader initiative to educate local voters about how they say Representative Crank's votes have impacted them on a day-to-day.

The organization released a politically charged statement about Congressman Crank's decisions while in office. You can read their statement below:

“From slashing Medicaid and raising health insurance premiums to supporting an illegal war that has our gas prices skyrocketing and our troops in danger, Congressman Crank has shown that he will rubber-stamp anything this administration wants to do."



“El Paso County residents deserve elected leadership in Congress that represents our interests, not those of millionaires and billionaires.” Jane Ard-Smith, ICOS Protecting Democracy Action Team co-lead

Indivisible Colorado Springs says chalk will be provided to volunteers.

News5 has reached out to Representative Crank's office for a statement, and has not received one at the time of publishing.

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