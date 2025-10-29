Attorney General Phil Weiser sues Trump Administration for moving Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, suing the Trump Administration for its decision to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

Weiser claims in the lawsuit that the decision to move the headquarters based on Colorado's vote-by-mail system is unconstitutional and violates federal law.

The AG is requesting a court order that declares the president's decision unconstitutional, unlawful, and is seeking an injunction prohibiting the administration from taking further steps to move the facility.

“The president could not have been clearer about his motivations for moving Space Command. He said Colorado’s mail-in voting system was a ‘big factor’ in his decision making. The Constitution does not permit the Executive Branch to punish or retaliate against states for lawfully exercising powers reserved for them, such as the power to regulate elections. If we don’t take a stand now against this unconstitutional and unlawful decision, Colorado and other states that use mail-in voting will face further pressure or punishment unless they give up their constitutional authority." Attorney General Weiser

Weiser claims that Colorado's vote-by-mail system, which was implemented in 2013, hasn't shown any evidence of election fraud. He states that Colorado's voting system has bipartisan support throughout the state.

He reaffirms that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states the power to regulate all elections for president, state, and local offices under the Tenth Amendment.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that the Trump Administration has failed to abide by federal laws that require the military to follow specific procedures before relocating a major headquarters facility.

Weiser says that the administration didn't provide the congressional armed services committee with the required notice within seven days of issuing formal guidance on the decision-making process to relocate Space Command.

You can read the full complaint filed by Attorney General Weiser below;

Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing The city has a plan to keep a specific invasive insect out of Colorado Springs. The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.