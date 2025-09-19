As supporters remember Charlie Kirk, political debates go on at CSU: ‘We want to carry on the legacy’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Thursday at Colorado State University was meant to be a stop on conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s latest college campus tour, where his organization Turning Point USA would spark fiery political debates. Instead, it was a place to remember his life and legacy, starting with a vigil held at Canvas Stadium.

Not far away, political action committee National Ground Game gathered students under a tent for debates. The opposition group to Turning Point USA tries to mobilize young Americans to vote for Democrats.

National Ground Game founder and executive director Zee Cohen-Sanchez told the Scripps News Group the group started following Turning Point USA’s college tour back in April.

“Charlie, actually, he gave us a lot of air time, to be honest,” she said. “Because he very kindly said that we're actually on to something, and that he hopes, that he wished us luck in the end.

“So we're hopeful that we can carry on at least his legacy, even though we vehemently disagree with everything that he stood for politically, but we want to carry on the legacy of having these open discussions on college campuses.”

Denver7 Pictured: Zee Cohen-Sanchez

After Kirk’s assassination, Cohen-Sanchez said the group initially considered canceling Thursday’s event at CSU, but ultimately wanted to provide a forum to defend free speech and condemn political violence.

“I think that everybody's scared right now,” she told Denver7. “I think people on the right are scared. I think people on the left are scared. I think students are scared… We believe that if you love this country, then you should be sticking up for freedom of speech right now… We’re really scared that that is not going to be a reality.”

Similar to Turning Point USA’s "Prove Me Wrong" tagline, National Ground Game’s UnF*** America Tour used "Take Us On" on their tent.

“I hope that Turning Point continues the American Comeback Tour,” said Cohen-Sanchez. “I really do. Is it realistic that that's going to happen? I'm not sure. So we are going to continue regardless, but I hope that they continue, and that we can be there next to them in that debate.”

Denver7 Students gather as political debates take place on the CSU campus Thursday. The tent was set up by National Ground Game, a political left version of Charlie Kirk's conservative Turning Point USA.

After Kirk’s vigil, NationalL Ground Game hosted a debate event at the Lory Student Center, led by liberal live streamer and political commentator Steven Bonnell, known as Destiny. The conversation at several points became heated, underscoring the divided state of American politics.

CSU students who spoke with Denver7 said being able to hash out those disagreements while still feeling safe is how they believe that divide can be bridged.

“I've seen more political opinions in the past week than I have probably, like, my whole life,” said student Riley Combe.

Denver7

Student Yasmeen Stott said “empathy for fellow Americans” can solve the problem.

“We all want what's best for this country, and you can't hate the other person for not agreeing with their opinion because how they were raised and all the cumulative factors created their opinion,” CSU student Cameron Montano added.

