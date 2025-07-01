A slate of new Colorado laws will take effect on July 1. Here's how they will impact you

DENVER — Several new state laws will take effect on Tuesday, July 1. Denver7 dug through some of the new laws to find out how they will impact Coloradans.

Streamline crisis response services

Senate Bill 25-236 will make it easier for people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to get the help they need.

For the past couple of years, Colorado has had two crisis lines people could call or text. One number directed people to Colorado Crisis Services, which was launched in response to the Aurora Theater Shooting in 2012. Ten years later, another program was launched called 988 Colorado with an easy-to-remember number.

Because the programs provided the same kind of help, lawmakers thought it made better sense to combine them into one number: 988.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who calls or texts Colorado Crisis Services will be automatically redirected to 988 Colorado.

“The real purpose is that it creates a lot less confusion so people don't have to figure out what number they're supposed to call depending on what their crisis or emergency or what kind of help they're looking for,” said State Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, one of the bill sponsors.

Protect victims in civil sexual misconduct cases

Another law taking effect Tuesday will provide more protections for survivors of sexual misconduct during civil court cases.

Under House Bill 25-1138, the survivor’s hairstyle, speech, lifestyle, and what they were wearing cannot be used as evidence of consent. Supporters of the law say it will protect survivors and ensure they’re treated with dignity and fairness in court.

“Too many times, victims have been blamed for an assault based on what they wear and how they live their lives,” said State Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, one of the bill sponsors. “The unfortunate reality is that survivors of sexual misconduct have been hesitant to pursue legal action against their assailant because irrelevant details about their past sexual history, lifestyle, and clothing could be used against them. In Colorado, we stand by victims of sexual assault. With this bipartisan law going into effect, we’re preventing lawyers from using these unrelated details in a civil case to protect survivors so they can hold their stalker, harasser, or assaulter accountable.”

New judges to address court case backlog

For the past few years, there's been a backlog of court cases in Colorado, due in large part to staffing shortages, including a shortage of judges. This leaves people waiting longer than they should for court cases to be resolved. A bipartisan bill lawmakers passed earlier this year will provide some relief.

Senate Bill 25-024 adds five new judges to courts throughout the state starting Tuesday. Next year, it will add 10 new judges for a total of 15 new judges.

The Scripps News Group spoke with State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, one of the state lawmakers who pushed for the change. He said even with a tight budget, lawmakers had to figure something out after hearing from judges about the backlog.

“Whether you are a victim of crime, whether you are trying to get a divorce or go through child custody hearings in a civil matter, or whether you're a juror who is being called in for your jury duty and you have to sit and wait there hours on end because there aren't enough judges to process these cases, it impacts everybody,” said Roberts. “Even if you're not involved directly in the justice system, it's important – and I believe important for public safety in our state and for confidence in our government – that we can process cases both criminal and civil [cases] in a timely manner. And having enough judges to do that is very important and one of the key roles of government. So that's why this was a really bipartisan effort that received broad support across the political spectrum and from across the state that we needed to get this done.”

In addition to Roberts, the bill was also sponsored by State Sen. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, State Rep. Michael Carter, D-Aurora, and State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.

Eliminate parking mandates

While most of the new laws take effect on Tuesday, one took effect on Monday.

House Bill 24-1304 eliminates minimum parking requirements for certain new multifamily developments.

Under the law, local governments cannot enact or enforce minimum parking requirements for most new multifamily residential properties within a quarter mile of a transit stop. Local governments are still allowed to impose a parking minimum of up to one space per unit on housing developments with more than 20 units or that include units classified as affordable housing.

Supporters of the law said minimum parking requirements are unnecessary and end up increasing housing costs.

“Parking minimums add to building costs that then get passed down to potential homebuyers and renters, increasing housing costs for everyone,” said State Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, one of the bill sponsors. “Each parking space can add tens of thousands of dollars and reduce the number of units that we can build, restricting supply and driving up costs. This law going into effect, coupled with the other housing legislation that Colorado Democrats passed in recent years, will help alleviate our affordability crisis.”

In May, six Front Range cities filed a lawsuit against Governor Jared Polis, seeking to have this law and another law concerning housing in transit-oriented communities (House Bill 24-1313) declared unconstitutional, arguing they violate the land-use authority of local governments.

Many of the new laws taking effect Tuesday were passed last year, and at least one was passed in 2023.

Lawmakers delay the implementation of some laws to allow more time for state agencies, local governments, businesses, and the public to adjust to them. It also allows more time to resolve problems that lawmakers were unable to get to before passing the bill.

