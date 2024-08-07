200 new laws go into effect Wednesday across Colorado

DENVER — Two hundred new state laws went into effect Wednesday across the state of Colorado. Denver7 is breaking down some of the ones that could have a large impact.

Agriculture Behavioral Health

Senate Bill 24-055 creates a workgroup of leaders and experts in mental health and agriculture. They’re tasked with finding ways to improve access to care for farmers and ranchers, many of whom live in what are known as mental health deserts, or areas lacking adequate mental health resources.

The bill also creates an agricultural and rural community behavioral health liaison who would connect state officials with rural community leaders and members of the agricultural community.

It requires state officials to host an annual in-person summit for organizations seeking to promote behavioral health among agricultural workers.

Coroners

Newly elected county coroners in counties with a population of more than 150,000 people must be certified under House Bill 24-1100.

Guns

House Bill 24-1174 changes concealed carry permit requirements. Now, anyone wanting to get a permit will need to take at least an eight-hour in-person class that includes live-fire exercises and a written exam.

House sponsors of the legislation said the training also needs to include the safe handling and storage of guns, ammo, child safety, state and federal gun laws, in addition to interactions with law enforcement.

The law also prohibits a person from getting a permit if they've been convicted of certain misdemeanor offenses within five years of applying.

Senate Bill 24-003 authorizes the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate illegal activity involving guns, including illegal sales and possession. State Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, said it will free up local law enforcement agencies that are often understaffed.

“Currently, the mechanism is that local law enforcement can call in the CBI and get assistance. This allows CBI to proactively investigate,” Froelich said.

The other bill Froelich sponsored, Senate Bill 24-066, requires payment networks to make a merchant code so law enforcement can track gun sales, which could help them in criminal investigations.

"In September of 2022, a unique code was created for gun and ammunition stores, and Colorado is leading the nation on implementation," said Hudson Muñoz, executive director for Guns Down America. "What this code does is closes a loophole in the system of classifying any retailer you might see in your community out in Colorado. And the effect of it is to deter and detect gun crime that's being used or facilitated through the banking or financial system."

Lane Filtering

Senate Bill 24-079 took effect Wednesday. It changes the rules for motorcyclists on some Colorado roadways. Effective Aug. 7, what’s called motorcycle “lane filtering” is legal in our state.

Lane filtering is where motorcyclists pass other vehicles going the same direction when the vehicles are fully stopped.

It is not the same as lane splitting, which is when a motorcyclist passes vehicles when they are not stopped — that is still illegal in Colorado.

Lemon Laws

When you buy a defective car or "lemon" in Colorado, state protections are notoriously some of the weakest in the country.

But an update to the state law adds some new protections for car buyers starting Wednesday.

"What's news about this law is that Colorado is moving into the 21st Century, updating our lemon laws. We, frankly, had laws that were outdated and were weaker than most of the states," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The updated Senate Bill 24-192 gives consumers new rights, including more time to file a claim and a longer protection period.

Under the updated law, dealerships selling vehicles classified as "Lemon Law Buyback" must allow a third-party inspection and a seven-day "free look period" for returning.

Menstrual Products

House Bill 24-1164 aims to provide all Colorado students with free menstrual products by 2028 passed out of the House Education Committee after a 7-4 vote in February.

“We already provide toilet paper for students. So why else wouldn't we provide menstruation products that are so necessary, that many students don't have access to otherwise?" said State Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Adams County, one of the bill sponsors. “The reality is that we can provide these products that students who menstruate need for a very low cost.”

Tax Credits

House Bill 24-1052 reinstates an income tax credit to help income-qualified seniors afford housing.

House Bill 24-1311 creates a family affordability tax credit.

House Bill 24-1312 creates a refundable income tax credit that is available for qualifying Coloradans who work as caregivers. Single tax filers can get a $1,200 credit and two joint filers can get a $2,400 credit.

House Bill 24-1134 makes the state's corporate income tax more consistent with other states.

Tickets

Fees must now be included in ticket prices for shows, concerts and other events under House Bill 24-1378.

The bill also guarantees refunds for canceled shows and bans the use of automated software often used by scalpers to scoop up tickets and resell at inflated prices.

The use of bot websites to impersonate ticket sellers or venues is banned as well.

Towing

House Bill 24-1051 prohibits towing companies from patrolling private lots and gives the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) the ability to revoke the business license of carriers if they continuously break the law. Currently, the PUC can only refuse to renew a license when it is up and issue fines for violating the law.

Landlords or property owners must fill out a form requesting each tow.

A previous version of the bill would have required property owners to pay for a tow, but that provision was removed.

Tuition

House Bill 24-1340, titled "The Colorado Promise Act," makes the first two years of college free for thousands of students.

It creates a refundable income tax credit that would cover the cost of two years of in-state college for students whose families make under $90,000 a year.

To qualify, students will have to be enrolled in at least six credit hours at a four-year college, community college or at a technical or occupational school.