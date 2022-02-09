The Podium: Everything's better with love, including the Olympics

Sharing the podium, like most things, is better with loved ones.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are experiencing that now at the 2022 Winter Olympics after helping Team USA earn silver in the figure skating team event, with a strong performance in the free dance program. Chock and Bates are also a couple off the ice. They fell in love after skating with each other for five years, making figure skating part of their love story.

For Jaelin Kauf , she was literally a toddler when her mother held her on a mogul podium, so it only made sense that Kauf – fresh off a silver medal in moguls – would stand on a mogul podium as an adult.

On Day 4’s episode of The Podium, Chock, Bates and Kauf share what it feels like to have a special bond tied to the Olympics. Chock and Bates discuss the pros and cons of being a couple on and off the ice, and whether it’s necessary to separate skating from home life when the two are so intertwined.