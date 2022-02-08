The Podium: Even broadcasters are adapting at 2022 Winter Olympics

Broadcasting an Olympic event from a sound booth thousands of miles away may seem difficult, but for Todd Richards, Todd Harris and Trond Nystad, they’ve made the best of the situation.

Usually, the commentators would be on-site calling the action. But with logistics getting in the way at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Richards and Harris are calling snowboarding from a booth in Stamford, Connecticut, while Nystad is in Norway.

On Day 3’s episode of The Podium, the broadcasters talk about how they’ve been doing their jobs despite not being in China, and what they miss most about the in-person Olympics experience.

Richards and Harris also touch on the growing popularity of action sports in the United States, and Nystad compares the differences in attitude toward winter sports between the United States and Norway.