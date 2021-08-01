Podcast: What is kata?

The Podium

The schedule for the Tokyo Games features 33 sports, and four of those disciplines have never been contested at the Olympic level before. Surfing, skateboarding, karate and sport climbing are the newest members of the club, and host Lauren Shehadi catches up with some competitors who will be among the first Olympians in those sports.

Sakura Kokumai explains how the kata competition will unfold in Tokyo and gives detail on what a clean performance looks like. She says there should be a "flow" to the movements because kata is "telling a story of a fight." When she performs her selected kata in front of the referees during competition, she will look like she is fighting an imaginary opponent.

Kyra Condie and Nathaniel Coleman define some terms that are common in sport climbing, including "beta," "dyno" and "flash." They also touch on what it's like to be a part of a climbing community that extends beyond competitions.

You can listen to this episode of The Podium on Apple Podcasts or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/1662a9f7-2356-4557-b704-9afd1ac35609