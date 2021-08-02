Podcast: Rugby stars Maher and Gustaitis having fun on Tik Tok

View social media post: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/05be8263-158b-41dc-825c-63461a9f2614/IN-THE-VILLAGE

The cardboard beds in the Athlete’s Village in Tokyo have garnered a lot of attention during the Games, due in no small part to Ilona Maher. In a much-publicized Tik Tok video, the U.S. Rugby star put her bed through a series of stress tests, including wrestling moves and yoga poses, to see how they would hold up.

“We had a lot of fun testing out those cardboard beds,” she tells In The Village host Elizabeth Beisel.

In today’s In The Village podcast Maher and her U.S. Rugby Sevens teammate Abby Gustaitis talk about having fun with Tik Tok, their love of tie-dyed bucket hats and why it takes 45 minutes to get taped up before every match.

