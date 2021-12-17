Watch
Viewer Photos: The first half of December

Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 17, 2021
COLORADO — During the first half of December, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of dazzling photos that showcase Colorado from all sorts of incredible angles.

For this video in particular, be on the lookout for plenty of great shots showcasing evening skies and mountain vistas.

The video gallery attached above display the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

Share your images and videos with us via the following methods:

