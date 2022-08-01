Viewer Photos: Late July, 2022

COLORADO — During the second half of July, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of stunning photos that cover our state from an amazing array of angles.

For these weeks in particular you should be on the lookout for some incredible snapshots of rainbows and lightning.

The video gallery attached above displays the work of several dedicated photographers and also the work of those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

