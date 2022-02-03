Watch
Southern Colorado February 2 snowstorm photo gallery

Viewers from around Southern Colorado sent in some amazing photos from the snowstorm that hit the region during the mid-week.

Snowy Mountain Shot
A snowy shot of the mountains near Colorado Springs after the February 2 snowstorm.Photo by: Luis Rodriguez
Garden of the Gods Michael Randol.jpg
Garden of the Gods Park blanketed in snow.Photo by: Michael Randol
Manitou Church
A church in Manitou covered in snow.Photo by: Daniel Forster
Sledding in Cottonwood Creek Park
Sledders enjoy the snow at Cottonwood Creek ParkPhoto by: KOAA
jay zarr pueblo west vertical photo.jpg
Pueblo WestPhoto by: Jay Zarr
Manitou Springs in the snow
A shot of a house and its outlying buildings in Manitou Springs after the snowstorm.Photo by: Daniel Forster
manitou springs daneil forster 4 vertical.jpg
A bridge over a snowy creek in Manitou SpringsPhoto by: Daniel Forster
KOAA Studio snow shot
The view of the snowstorm from the KOAA studio in Colorado SpringsPhoto by: KOAA
rye lori hannan vertical.jpg
Rye, ColoradoPhoto by: Lori Hannan
North Cheyenne Canon
A view of some of the mountains in North Cheyenne Canon Park.Photo by: Bruce Hausknecht
pippa vertical.jpg
Pippa the corgi enjoying her time in the snowPhoto by: Sam Schreier
North Cheyenne Canon Forest
A winter wonderland in North Cheyenne Canon ParkPhoto by: Bruce Hausknecht
north cheyenne canon bruce hausknecht vertical.jpg
North Cheyenne CanonPhoto by: Bruce Hausknecht

