Southern Colorado February 2 snowstorm photo gallery
Viewers from around Southern Colorado sent in some amazing photos from the snowstorm that hit the region during the mid-week.
Southern Colorado February 2 snowstorm photo gallery
A snowy shot of the mountains near Colorado Springs after the February 2 snowstorm.Luis Rodriguez
Garden of the Gods Park blanketed in snow.Michael Randol
A church in Manitou covered in snow.Daniel Forster
Sledders enjoy the snow at Cottonwood Creek ParkKOAA
Pueblo WestJay Zarr
A shot of a house and its outlying buildings in Manitou Springs after the snowstorm.Daniel Forster
A bridge over a snowy creek in Manitou SpringsDaniel Forster
The view of the snowstorm from the KOAA studio in Colorado SpringsKOAA
Rye, ColoradoLori Hannan
A view of some of the mountains in North Cheyenne Canon Park.Bruce Hausknecht
Pippa the corgi enjoying her time in the snowSam Schreier
A winter wonderland in North Cheyenne Canon ParkBruce Hausknecht
North Cheyenne CanonBruce Hausknecht