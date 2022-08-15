Photos: Memorial for Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County remembers a life of service from Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.
Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Memorial Service for fallen Deputy Andrew PerryPhoto by: KOAA Officers surround hearse for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life's Church Memorial ServicePhoto by: KOAA Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Officers stand for Memorial Service honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Memorial Service for fallen El Paso County Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Sheriff Bill Elder honors the memory of fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Sheriff Bill Elder honors the memory of fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: El Paso County Sheriff's Office Police touching the car hood in honor of Deputy PeeryPhoto by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Photo by: KOAA News5 The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA