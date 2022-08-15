Watch Now
Photos: Memorial for Deputy Andrew Peery

El Paso County remembers a life of service from Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.

Officers usher in fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life Church Memorial Service Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Sheriff Bill Elder walking in front of hearse for Memorial Service of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service for fallen Deputy Andrew PerryPhoto by: KOAA Memorial Service for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Officers surround hearse for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life's Church Memorial ServicePhoto by: KOAA Officers bring out the casket of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Beginning of memorial service for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Officers carry in the casket of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Officers salute at Memorial Service for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Service memorial service at New Life Church on August 15, 2022.Photo by: New Life Church Memorial Service honoring fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life Church Officers stand for Memorial Service honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Bagpipers at Memorial Service for fallen Deputy Andrew Perry Memorial Service for fallen El Paso County Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Procession for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church The family of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Procession for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life Church Memorial Procession at New Life Church honoring fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Memorial at New Life Church for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Sheriff Bill Elder honors the memory of fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Sheriff Bill Elder honors memory of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery Sheriff Bill Elder honors the memory of fallen Deputy Andrew PeeryPhoto by: New Life Church Deputy Andrew Peery El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: El Paso County Sheriff's Office Poster image (2).jpg Police touching the car hood in honor of Deputy PeeryPhoto by: KOAA Notes for Deputy Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Local woman places flowers on patrol vehicle in honor of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Poster on police window to remember fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Community pays respects to fallen Deputy Andrew Peery at flag raising ceremony Photo by: KOAA News5 Flag ceremony for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Officer remembers fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Honoring fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Memorial for Deputy Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Community remembers fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Local family honors memory of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA Supporter stands to remember fallen Deputy Andrew Peery The community of El Paso County, Colorado honors the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2022.Photo by: KOAA

