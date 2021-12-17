Dangerous High Wind Event: 2021

Share Facebook

High winds hit the front range causing a wave of dust to sweep through the area. Adam Knapik

A picture of the snow squall blowing in on the north end of town looking at Mount Herman. Beth Gaudlip

A kids place house toppled over in Pueblo West Sara Ballard

This is a carport in Canon City that blew into a home. The owner said that the gust sounded like a freight train. MaryAnn O'Dell

Semi-truck turned over on I-25 near Academy. News 5

News 5's own Bill Folsom ran into some trouble on Wednesday due to the high winds. The white car in the photo is Bill's car that is trapped under a carport after a tree fell on top of it. Adam Knapik

A power line blew over near North Nevada and Filmore in Colorado Springs. Geena Kile

This photo is from Canon City near 5th and Griffin. Dean Michael Giem

A semi-truck turned over. Restrictions were put on high profile vehicles throughout the day due to the high wind gusts. News 5

Fences are blown over in Knob Hill which is in Central Colorado Springs. Chris Demers



A photo taken in Pueblo's Historic Northside. Joanne Bolstad

Pueblo tree damage from Wednesday morning, about an 8 to 10-inch limb. @LesProFoto



A tree down off of Fillmore and Templeton Gap Johana Garcia

Wind damage near News 5's Andy Koen's house. He says he is said that he lost his aspen trees. Andy Koen

A tree down on Ravencrest Drive in Colorado Springs. Denise Brill



