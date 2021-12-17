Watch
Dangerous High Wind Event: 2021

Strong and dangerous winds swept through Southern Colorado throughout the day on Wednesday causing damage all across the Front Range. We saw wind gusts at or around 100 miles an hour throughout the day. The damage left behind was extensive, we gathered photos taken by our crews and viewers that recap the day.

High winds hit the front range causing a wave of dust to sweep through the area.Photo by: Adam Knapik
A picture of the snow squall blowing in on the north end of town looking at Mount Herman.Photo by: Beth Gaudlip
A kids place house toppled over in Pueblo WestPhoto by: Sara Ballard
This is a carport in Canon City that blew into a home. The owner said that the gust sounded like a freight train.Photo by: MaryAnn O'Dell
Semi-truck turned over on I-25 near Academy.Photo by: News 5
News 5's own Bill Folsom ran into some trouble on Wednesday due to the high winds. The white car in the photo is Bill's car that is trapped under a carport after a tree fell on top of it.Photo by: Adam Knapik
News 5's own Bill Folsom ran into some trouble on Wednesday due to the high winds. The white car in the photo is Bill's car that is trapped under a carport after a tree fell on top of it.Photo by: Adam Knapik
A power line blew over near North Nevada and Filmore in Colorado Springs.Photo by: Geena Kile
This photo is from Canon City near 5th and Griffin.Photo by: Dean Michael Giem
A semi-truck turned over. Restrictions were put on high profile vehicles throughout the day due to the high wind gusts.Photo by: News 5
Fences are blown over in Knob Hill which is in Central Colorado Springs.Photo by: Chris Demers
A photo taken in Pueblo's Historic Northside.Photo by: Joanne Bolstad
Pueblo tree damage from Wednesday morning, about an 8 to 10-inch limb.Photo by: @LesProFoto
A tree down off of Fillmore and Templeton GapPhoto by: Johana Garcia
Wind damage near News 5's Andy Koen's house. He says he is said that he lost his aspen trees.Photo by: Andy Koen
Wind damage near News 5's Andy Koen's house. He says he is said that he lost his aspen trees.Photo by: Andy Koen
Wind damage near News 5's Andy Koen's house. He says he is said that he lost his aspen trees.Photo by: Andy Koen
A tree down on Ravencrest Drive in Colorado Springs.Photo by: Denise Brill

