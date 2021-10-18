2021 Fall Color Slideshow: Part Three

Mount SneffelsKimmie Randall
Fall leaves transitionLinda Michel
Kebler Pass MooseDonnell Allen
Quail LakeBruce Hausknecht
Owl Creek PassKimmie Randall
Mount SneffelsJoe Randall
Cheyenne CanonDaniel Forster
Crested ButteCindy Kuhn
A BasinArapahoe Basin Ski Area
Ohio PassMeteorologist Sam Schreier
Colorado Springs DowntownDavid Bowers
Greenhorn Mountains San Isabel National ForestRay Esparza
Beaver with fall color reflection in a lakeMatt Hays Photography
Mueller State Park Outlook RidgeBonnie Sumner
Kebler PassTom Kackley
Gold Camp RoadAlex O'Brien
Ohio PassMeteorologist Sam Schreier
Crested ButteDaniel Gee
Cheyenne MountainSteve Barnett
Crested ButteDaniel Gee
Highway 67 near Cripple CreekAllan Claire Wright
BonanzaTim McCain
Garden of the GodsDavid Bowers
Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple CreekLarry Marr
Garden of the GodsLarry Marr
Garden of the GodsLarry Marr
Beaver Pond West Elk Wilderness near Crested ButteRussell Howell
Garden of the GodsLarry Marr
Herring ParkMichelle Ownbey
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa
koaa