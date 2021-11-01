Funds available for certification training to boost career options and earning potential

COLORADO SPRINGS — Is there a credential or certification you could add to your resume that would truly be life changing? News5 explains how more than a million dollars in funding is now available to help people advance in their careers here in the Pikes Peak Region.

This is once-in-a-lifetime, time-limited opportunity that can transform the lives and careers of people here in the Pikes Peak Region, that's how workforce leaders describe this access to short-term certifications that can help people land quality jobs, advance in their careers and even improve small businesses.

Whether it's cybersecurity, accounting, or a job in the hospitality and restaurant industry, getting certified in one of the tools of the trade could make a difference.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center just received $1.8 million in funding to pay for that certification if it can be completed in 12 months or less.

"This upscale grant really allows us the opportunity to say hey businesses let us help you help your people. We don't do the training obviously, but we pay the bill for people to go to training," said Pikes Peak Workforce Center Director and CEO Traci Marques.

You may have heard about the trucker shortage and supply chain issues being impacted by it. This is a great example of a situation where a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) could help people to answer the call.

"That is one of the most high demand certifications and licenses that we have in our community and in our state," said Marques.

How about flying a plane? Local military veteran Eboni Anthony says she's working with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to get the education she needs to become a commercial pilot.

"I know about vehicles that I used to drive and I said hey, I want to learn about the planes too. So, I want to fly," said Anthony.

Qualifying for this paid pilot training because of how the pandemic impacted her and her family, she says it's still hard to believe she's now on a path to a career she's always dreamed about.

"I'm going to fly people's families. I'm going to fly myself. I've never flown before. It's almost like it's a whole new world," said Anthony.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center wants anyone with career certification goals to reach out. Staff members can help you navigate the process and seek opportunities that can really benefit your career options.

Anthony says she hopes her story will inspire someone to reach out.

"I want to be the face that represents the idea that it's possible," she told News5.

If you want to learn more about the kinds of certifications you might be able to acquire through this opportunity... Click Here for a full list.

Once you've identified a certification you'd like to acquire it'll be important to work with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to secure the funding to pay for that training.

After you fill out this short, online form, a Pikes Peak Workforce Center Navigator will contact you to determine if you are eligible for this funding.

You can contact the Pikes Peak Workforce Center online or by calling (719) 667-3700.

