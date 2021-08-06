Olympic wrestling Day 14: Bronze for Dake in U.S. medal rush

Gable Steveson's bout for the gold medal in the 125kg freestyle was the highlight as several U.S. wrestlers chased medals Friday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

Steveson's action is still to come, as is Jacarra Winchester's bronze medal bout in the women's 53kg class.

Kyle Dake was the first to earn a medal, defeating rival Frank Chamizo of Italy to come all the way back through the repechage to win bronze.

Kyle Snyder and Sarah Hildebrandt each looked dominant throughout the day until a disastrous final minute for Hildebrandt. Snyder will wrestle for gold on Saturday; Hildebrandt will contend for bronze.