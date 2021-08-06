Watch
SportsTokyo Olympics

Actions

Olympic wrestling Day 14: Bronze for Dake in U.S. medal rush

items.[0].image.alt
Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kyle Snyder attacks Suleyman Karadeniz in their semifinal bout Friday.
Olympic wrestling Day 14: Bronze for Dake in U.S. medal rush
Posted at 4:31 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 06:44:55-04

Gable Steveson's bout for the gold medal in the 125kg freestyle was the highlight as several U.S. wrestlers chased medals Friday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

Steveson's action is still to come, as is Jacarra Winchester's bronze medal bout in the women's 53kg class.

Kyle Dake was the first to earn a medal, defeating rival Frank Chamizo of Italy to come all the way back through the repechage to win bronze.

Kyle Snyder and Sarah Hildebrandt each looked dominant throughout the day until a disastrous final minute for Hildebrandt. Snyder will wrestle for gold on Saturday; Hildebrandt will contend for bronze.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More