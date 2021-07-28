Olympic Volleyball Day 5: Canada's men sweep Iran

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's volleyball action in Tokyo.

0-2 Canada sweeps 2-0 Iran to keep hope alive

Unbeaten vs. winless. Not much to lose vs. lose and start packing for home.

That was the way the table set Wednesday in men's volleyball Pool A action at Ariaka Arena. Clearly inspired entering with an 0-2 record, Canada kept its quarterfinals hopes alive with an emphatic three-set sweep of Iran at the Tokyo Games.

Iran, 2-0 going into the match, appeared tentative at the outset and dropped the first set in a hurry. Canada, playing with the air of urgency that comes with a must-win match, rolled with relative ease in the second set as well.

Iran's pride surfaced early in the third set, but Canada found a second wind and closed things out with little drama.

Each country plays five matches in pool play, the top four teams (out of six) advancing to the quarters.